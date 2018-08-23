NOTICE — Road Work to Disrupt Traffic for Days

The Main Security Gate will be closed to all traffic on Monday, August 27. Please use the North Gate.

On Monday, August 27 and Tuesday, August 28,

Lake Wildwood Drive will have limited access, with one-way controlled traffic from the Main Gate to Ringtail Road due to road construction. One lane will always be open for traffic; please be prepared for delays and be advised there will be limited access to and from the Golf Course and Clubhouse. Please follow the instructions of the traffic control flag people.Central Valley Engineering & Asphalt, Inc. will be conducting asphalt street repair work in your neighborhood. Our anticipated duration is 7 AM to 7 PM

Road work will continure through August 31, 2018

For safety purposes, there may be limited access to your driveway/road due to fresh oil and/or hot mix asphalt. To avoid car/driveway damage, please so not drive through fresh oil on roadway. Additionally, we will have detours established throughout the neighborhood during construction to ensure access.

We understand that this may be in an inconvenience, but it is necessary that this work is completed now to avoid further inconveniences. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

PLEASE NOTE THAT ANY VEHICLES PARKED WITHIN THE POSTED AREAS ON THE DAYS OF CONSTRUCTION WILL BE TOWED.