Please join the Lake Wildwood Garden Club meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 1:00 p.m., in the Lake Room at the Community Center. Our program, “No Sun, No Problem — Gardening in the Shade,” will be presented by two Master Gardeners — Susan Van Steenkiste and Allison Chop. Susan has been a Master Gardener since 2011 and is active as Chapter secretary, Soroptimist Garden Tour liaison, member of the Speakers’ Bureau and active in public speaking workshops.

Allison became a Master Gardener in 2014 and is a lifelong gardener and ornamental plants/trees enthusiast. Her passion for landscape design was developed while assisting residents qualify for Lawn to Landscape conversions subsidized by the State and local water districts during the drought years.

This exciting program will help you in selecting plants for the shade, various aspects of the plants to consider and maintaining plant health. Guests are welcome. Questions? Call Sherin Kyte, 432-3843, or sskyte@comcast.net.