NID Boss Speaks to SIRS

Master Homer Nottingham

Leads 50 SIR members

in Tai Chi Exercises

Members of Sons In Retirement (SIR) Lake Wildwood Branch were honored to have Rem Scherzinger as guest speaker on July 18 at the Community Center in Lake Wildwood. He is the general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District (NID), whose mission is to provide a dependable, quality water supply; continue to be good stewards of the watersheds, while conserving the available resources in their care. Also, NID works closely with fire fighters to identify available and accessible running and stored water.

SIR luncheons are on the third Thursday of the month. The $20 lunch cost includes food, service, tax and tip.

A wide variety of programs come from members’ suggestions.

SIR is a social and not a service organization. Its goal is to celebrate the dignity of our golden years. No need to be retired, and you don’t have to live in Lake Wildwood. Annual dues are only $20. Please call Bob Welti, 432-3025, to learn about SIR’s incentive joining program.

Our next Aug. 14 meeting features Red Snapper Vera Cruz and Chocolate Cake for lunch and guest speaker Bruce Puphal, a Lake Wildwood Defensible Space Fire Advisor.

CUTLINE: Left to Right: Attendance chairman Dan Halloran, secretary/treasurer Wayne Siegfried, Big Sir Bob Welti and guest speaker Rem Scherzinger