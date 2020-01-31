New Standing Orders: Never Rain on Thursdays

Rain, rain go away, come again another day like Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday. Just not Thursday!

Well, so far, we are off to a slow start with no organized tournament golf in the first three weeks of the year. There were, however, a few bright spots in the way of birdies and chip-ins for some who did get out and play. Congrats to the following ladies:

Thursday 1/2

Birdies

Nancy Venable: Holes 1 & 2

Sandy Twohig: Hole 11

Janice Pucci: Hole 2

Chip-ins

Patricia O’Toole: Hole 10

Dottie Teague: Hole 13

Chris Fridman: Hole 15

Patricia Stein: Hole 17

Jerri Morello: Hole 18

Thursday 1/9

Birdies

Chris Fridman: Hole 3

Chip-ins

Chris Fridman: Hole 14

Finally! Jan, 23 had no rain and 31 of you came out to play. We played Individual T&F Low Net. Your scores from the holes starting with a T or an F were the holes that counted as your tournament score. Those with special accomplishments were:

Nina Quintal: Low Net for the Day with a nice Net 78. Congratulations Nina!

The tournament winners by Flight were:

Flight 1

First Place: Janice Pucci T&F Net 39

Second Place: Karen Price T&F Net 42

Third Place: Nina Quintal T&F Net 48

Flight 2

First Place: Jane Butler T&F Net 40*

Second Place: Marilyn Baca T&F Net 40*

Third Place: Patricia O’Toole T&F Net 43

Flight 3

First Place: Shari Davis T&F Net 41

Second Place: Alma Ortega Avery T&F Net 42

Third Place: Diane Brewster T&F Net 44

*Ties broken by back Nine method

Dottie let us know that “When looking at your USGA GHIN stats you will notice a ‘C’ after your posted score which stands for Competition play. I am told that this does not impact the handicap like the ‘T’ score posting did under the old handicap system.”

L18H Club Play – Winter Rules Definition

Lift, Clean and Place

When participating in Club play day golf the L18H Women’s Golf Club will use the following definition for Winter Rules:

“When the ball lies in the general area (closely mown), you may mark, lift, clean and place your ball within one grip length of its original spot, no closer to the hole.”

Non-Club play will follow the LWW Local Rule as stated below:

Lift, Clean and Re-Place (Cleaning Ball):

“When course conditions are such that the Red or Red/White are posted, and a player’s ball lies in the general area, the ball may be lifted cleaned and replaced without penalty. The player must mark the spot before lifting the ball (see Rule 14.1) and the ball must be replaced on its original spot (see Rule 14.2). The ball is in play when it is placed on the spot.”

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig 432-0640 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due Feb. 12. If you have any club related information or know a club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, I will see you on the course.