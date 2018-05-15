NEW LWA ADMINISTRATION OFFICE HOURS:

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9-11:30 am,

Regular Business Hours (No Amenity Processing)

11:30am-12:30 pm -Closed for Lunch

12:30-5:30 pm Amenity Processing ONLY

(Security/Gate Access Hours will be M-F, 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-5:30 pm)

These hours will be in effect through the Amenity Processing season.

ADDRESS CHANGE?

Stop by the Administration Office to ensure your correct information is in your profile, or ask for an Address Change Form next time your drive through the Security Gate.

CAR DECALS:

Issued at the Main or North Security Gates, if it is not raining and over 55 degrees.

Recommended Stories For You

COMMUNICATE WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors has a direct email address for correspondence to the Board: board@lwwa.org. If you have a general inquiry or correspondence for the Association, the email address to use is info@lwwa.org

ASSESSMENT UPDATE:

Assessment payments will be processed by Alliance Association Bank (AAB) with Lockbox technology. Your Assessment statements and/or coupons will be mailed on May 1, 2018.

Amenity information will be mailed separately in early May. Amenities will be processed via mail or in Administration during posted hours. Stay tuned for more information.

The following details are provided for your assistance and to aid you in processing your Assessment with AAB. To complete this conversion and maximize our staff's time to complete your accounting needs and answer your calls quickly and efficiently, we are asking that you help us with the following:

US Postal Service Payments

1. Please mail your Assessment payment to the below processing center for prompt and accurate processing: Lake Wildwood Association, P.O. Box 93205, Las Vegas, NV 89193-3205

2.Please include your statement stub or payment coupon with your check in the windowed envelope provided to ensure your payment is accurately processed to your account.

3. If you are paying for multiple properties and/or Assessment types, please send a separate statement stub or coupon for each.

Bill Pay Service

We recommend and encourage homeowners to use the bill payment service provided by their bank. If you utilize your bank's Bill Payment Service, please do the following:

1.If you currently have Lake Wildwood Association set-up on your banks bill payment service you will need to delete the existing payment profile and create a new onewith the address listed above.

2. Ensure the check is made payable to Lake Wildwood Association and the memo portion includes the following information/instructions:a.Our Company ID –8110

b.Lake Wildwood Association ID –LWA1 for regular Assessment payments and LWA2 for Special Assessment payments

c. Account Number/Member Number This information is outlined on your statement or payment coupon. Please enter this into your bill profile as a memo.

Additional Payment Options

As an added enhancement Lake Wildwood Association is now able to offer additional payment methods for homeowners to pay their Assessments.

Please visit our website http://www.lwwa.org. Go to My Locker and choose Pay Online for these payment options:

One- Time eCheck—One-Time ACH direct debit.No fee.

Recurring eCheck /ACH –Recurring direct debit withdrawal allowing owners to determine the date of the debit; AAB will send a reminder email prior to the debit. No fee.

Credit Card –All credit cards are accepted. Service fee applies and is charged at the time of payment.

Please be aware that coupons and statement will be sent based on the frequency of your payments i.e. Annual, Quarterly, or Monthly. If you have pre-paid all or a portion of your Assessment(s) you willstill receive coupons and/or statements for the full amount of the Assessment. Please discard any extra coupons or statements for which you have already made your payment.