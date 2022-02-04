New Lake Wildwood Paving Plan Coming This Summer

A new paving plan is being initiated by Public Works this summer (2022). The first phase of road/parking lot maintenance will involve Lake Wildwood Drive (from Marten Court to Jayhawk Drive), Ringtail Road, Forest Park Circle, Wildwood Court, and the Clubhouse parking lots. Those areas have the highest priority. The type of maintenance will vary based on the need. Some areas will get a new overlay while others only need a new seal coat. Phases 2 through 5 will address the remaining roads and will be done every other year starting in 2024.

The new paving provides an opportunity to re-stripe a segment of our roads to include a walking path at minimal additional cost. By adjusting the center line and fog lines, a walking path approximately 3-5 feet wide can be incorporated. This has been done in the Lake of the Pines community with success. It is proposed that a trial area be initiated on Lake Wildwood Drive and Ringtail Road. As with all changes, there are concerns to be addressed.

A Town Hall Meeting will take place from 2-4 p.m. tomorrow, February 5, in the Community Center Lake Room to discuss this initiative. Members are encouraged to attend and learn more about the advantages.