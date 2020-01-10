New Handicap System Confusing to Some

Happy New Year, everyone! Hope your holiday season was full of family, friends and happiness!

With the new World Handicap System being implemented Jan. 1, the GHIN system was down from Jan. 1–6. So, there was no posting of scores and no sweeps for the first week of the year. But things started into full swing after that. Due to my deadline, I will have the results from Jan. 9 in the next issue.

Dottie sent out a recap of the new adjusted scoring system to help us out on how to change our ways. Thank you, Dottie. We need all the help we can get here. Here is Dottie’s email info:

“As I talk with many of you, I find that there is a fair amount of confusion relating to the new World Handicap System. This system will update your real time handicap daily so as to keep your score posting as accurate a reflection of your ability as possible. The calculation for posting your MAX handicap on any hole is par + 2 strokes plus your handicap stroke(s).

“For example, if you are a 36 handicap and receive two strokes on every hole, your maximum score allowed on a par 3 is 7 (par 3+2=5+2 handicap strokes=7), maximum on a par 4 is 8 (par 4+2=6+2 handicap strokes=8) and maximum on a par 5 is 9 (par 5+2=7+2 handicap strokes=9). Under the old ESC system, your maximum handicap on any hole was 9!

“Please understand this formula is only applied when you play a hole and are “maxing out” on a hole. If you do not play a hole for any reason and opt to take par + pops, nothing has changed; it is still par + your handicap strokes.”

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig 432-0640 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due Jan. 29. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun. I will see you on the course.