New Gate-Security System in Place by Fall

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) met on Thursday, July 11. LWA Board members Bambi Flanigan and Chris Heisler were in attendance.

Flanigan reported on the current status of new gate access software that will be purchased from the ABDI Company. The LWA Board expects to approve the expenditures at their July meeting. It could be installed and functioning as early as this fall. Several software companies were evaluated for their capabilities. PSC member, Randy Smith, who worked with board members in the selection process says the one they selected met our requirements, will perform all of our needs, and has been used successfully by several other gated communities.

The new software will allow several improvements to our current system. It will drastically cut down the volume of phone calls to the security gates. The two gates receive about 150 guest related calls each day this past winter. In the summer, they handle much more. During June the two gates combined received 500 – 600 calls daily.

Residents will soon have the option to call in guests directly from their home computers via the internet. The system will also be able to generate printed guest passes which can include driving directions to the destination address.

The new gate access software will be connected to a license plate scanner which will record vehicles entering LW, in addition to taking a photo of the vehicle and driver. A visitor’s driver’s license can be scanned and that information all tied to the sponsoring resident.

The new software will also allow gate access data to be connected to the Association’s records for cross referencing.

Flanigan next reported the re-designation of the ad hoc Fuel Reduction Committee. It will continue with its work but as a working group from within the PSC. Barbara Casey has been appointed to lead the new working group.

Bruce Puhpal reported that he is satisfied with the committee’s accomplishments this past year and sees the working group as a continuation of that effort. Home advisors made about 90 home advisory visits in May and June.

Red Flag warning signs for both gates will be displayed when fire conditions reach that level. The signs are to advise residents that they need to be alert and stay prepared for evacuations or power failures if need be.

Security Director Pete Newell, said he felt the July 4th activities went smoothly and the security department experienced few problems. There were no injuries or accidents reported. Officers strictly enforced parking regulations in the five parks and only encountered 9 violations. Only one car was towed.

There were no reports of illegal fireworks within LW. Dispatchers received a few calls reporting what may have been gun shots outside of LW coming from the hills above Minnow Way. A security officer assisted a resident in eliminating a rattlesnake from their property. Loose dog and barking dog calls were up probably due to the fireworks. Most were handled as warnings.

A more complete report is written by Director Newell each week and can be accessed in your e-bits publication. To see the Security Report click on the link which says “report continues here” or “read more,” then select month and week of the report you wish to read.

Virginia Gompertz, our Fire Wise Communities’ representative, reported on the success of the goat herd currently working in the Lake Wildwood Drive area. The goats are doing such a good job, LW will continue to employ their services in various areas.

She also called attention to an open house being held by PG&E on the subject of Wildfire Safety. It is scheduled July 23 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Northern Queen Hotel and Restaurant. LW residents are invited to attend.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be August 8. All Lake Wildwood residents are invited to attend.

Stonegate Statistics for the Month of June:

72 Notices of violation ( NOV*) for speed

4 Notices of violation ( NOV*) for stop sign

18 Various rule violation investigations ( 0 resulting in NOV*)

17 Complaints of barking dog(s) ( 1 resulting in NOV*)

19 Reports of a loose dog(s) (1 resulting in NOV*)

20 Patrol responses to suspicious circumstances

160 Parking violations ( 0 resulting in NOV*)

( 1 resulting in towed vehicle)

35 Responses to medical aid incidents

20 Public assistance requests (one for a rattlesnake in a resident’s yard)

3 Outside agency assist (Fire / CHP / Sheriff / Stand bys Family Disturbance, etc)

*NOV indicates a Notice of Violation was written and means the offense resulted in a citation and fine.

LW Recreation Department – June Boat Patrol statistics

Boat patrol hours 96

Life vest warnings 8

Water skier warnings 1

Wake warnings 11

Lake permit warnings 1

Boater assists (battery) 1

Boater assists (tows) 1

Paddle board warnings:

Vests 4, night lights 1

LWA equipment maint. / bouys 11

Violations: 0 (the Rec. Dept does not issue violations)