New Boating Law Impacts Lake Wildwood

CALIFORNIA BOATER CARD

As you may or may not know, the California Department of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now requiring everyone who operates a motor boat with 15 horsepower or more to have a California Boater Card in possession when you operate your boat on any waterway in California. In 2018 the California Boater Card program was phased in by age. The timeline is as follows, based on Jan. 1 of the year indicated:

2018: Persons age 20 or younger (16–20)

2019: Persons 25 or younger

2020: Persons 35 or younger

2021: Persons 40 or younger

2022: Persons 45 or younger

2023: Persons 50 or younger

2024: Persons 60 or younger

2025: All persons, regardless of age

DBW began issuing the card on Dec. 1, 2017. The lifetime card is $10.00. Once DBW has received your application, proof of education and payment, you will receive a 90-day temporary boater card. Your official Boater Card should be mailed to you within 60 days.

To meet the educational requirements for the Boater Card, you can take an online test at http://www.californiaboatercard.com or the 60-question test in the back of the "California Boating" book. This book is available for free at the Community Recreation Center. Simply study the material, take the test and then mail in your scantron card. The DBW will mail you a "Certificate of Completion" if you passed.

This test will qualify as your "educational requirement" to obtain your Boater Card. Take note, the address on the return envelope is incorrect. You will need to call the DBW for the correct address. Once you have this certificate, complete the online application through DBW.

If you have any questions, please let me know. I will be more than happy to help you out.

Bruce Puphal