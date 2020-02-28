New Art Piece Adorns Clubhouse Patio Fireplace

Wildwood’s artists invite you to join them at a reception Sunday, Marcy 8 from 5-6 p.m. at the Clubhouse Patio, featuring artist Yvonne Dockter

The Artists of the Oaks recently commissioned Yvonne Dockter to create a piece of art to adorn the wall above the Clubhouse’s outdoor fireplace. The Committee will hold a reception on Sunday, March 8th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm to introduce Yvonne and the art to the community.

The idea originated last year as the Club was looking for a way to donate something back to Lake Wildwood. After many brainstorming sessions, the idea of a tree made from metal with falling leaves was decided upon. Yvonne was the perfect choice to make the idea a reality. Over 75 leaves were cut out of metal along with the huge tree branch.

Yvonne Dockter is a well-known artist in this area. She has been working with metals for 18 years and her passion is to reclaim “found metal”. She teaches ceramics and raku at the Curious Forge to both adults and children. She also runs the ceramics department there. She also shows and sell at the Art Works Gallery on Mill Street in Grass Valley. She has received numerous awards for her art.

Come and join us as we celebrate the artistic spirit in Lake Wildwood!