Nevada Irrigation District to test area schools for lead contamination

Nevada Irrigation District is ready to assist local schools under a new law that requires water utilities to complete lead sampling of drinking water supplies of public schools built before 2010.

The new sampling requirement took effect Jan. 1, when Assembly Bill 746 became law under the jurisdiction of the State Water Board, which oversees water quality throughout the state.

At District cost, NID will sample for lead in drinking water at public schools – K-12 – as well as day care and preschools on public school properties within its service areas. The sampling will be completed by July 1, 2019.

If a school's lead level exceeds 15 parts per billion, then NID must take a sample of water entering the school to help determine the possible lead source.

Elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of the body.

Primarily, lead in drinking water comes from materials used in water service lines and home plumbing.

NID treats and distributes more than 2.5 billion gallons of surface water each year. This water originates in the Sierra Nevada snowpack and is routed through Lake Spaulding and transported to the District's water treatment plants.

NID routinely tests its own systems to ensure the highest quality drinking water.