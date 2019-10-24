Nela’s Famous BBQ Ribs Highlight Turkey Trot

The Tennis Club is planning our annual Turkey Trot/Annual Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 2. All Tennis Club members are welcome to play tennis or arrive later for the lunch/meeting only. We are looking forward to enjoying Nela’s famous barbecued ribs again! This will be our last Tennis Club event for 2019 so make sure to sign up to play or just visit with your Tennis Club friends! The sign-up sheets are posted. Please sign up by Oct. 31.

It is also renewal time for our Tennis Club! Within the next month you should be receiving your renewal information. Please send it in soon so that the Club can print our annual membership directories for 2020!

Our intra-club league, organized by Robert Stewart, is having lots of fun this fall! They are playing on Friday mornings. Stop by the courts to watch them play! The league has had such a good turnout, we are hoping to repeat it in the spring!