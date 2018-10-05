Neighbors being Neighbors…for 20 years!

Chickadee/Phoebe Courts Celebrate 20 years!

Last month 43 Chickadee/Phoebe Court residents gathered at the home of Nancy and Rodger Jensen to celebrate our special neighborhood. Holiday Market prepared delicious tri-tip and chicken, the committee provided salads and neighbors brought their best appetizers and desserts to share. Shauna White's meatballs were voted #1 appetizer and Mary Moyer's cheesecake presentation was voted #1 in the dessert category.

Jerry Biagini emceed the event, introducing several new neighbors and special guests. Bill Iversen was crowned the new mayor of Chickadee/Phoebe Courts. This esteemed position has been held by Bob Carrel, Jerry Biagini, and Lance Eck, and we know that Bill will "govern" us well.

Daria and Bob Kieswetter enjoy the honor of being the longest residents of Chickadee — 37 years! Our next neighborhood event will take place Oct. 20, with over 20 golfers signed up for our annual golf tournament. Mary and Steve Moyer have volunteered to host a post-tournament potluck event — and the "party tradition" continues!