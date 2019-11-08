Chat with Penn Valley Chief Don Wagner

You’re Invited to Chat with Chief Don Wagner of Penn Valley Fire District

Tuesday, November 19th, from 6:30pm to 8pm

Lake Room, Community Center in Lake Wildwood (North Gate)

Hot Topics include:

Fire Season Recap and Moving Forward from Here

The Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the Chief directly

and share your concerns, ideas and feedback.

RSVP to Jeff Heyser: jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net