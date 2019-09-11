Nancy Venable — Low Net 60. ‘She shot lights out!’

Aug. 29 was an Individual Low Net against the field No Sweeps day. The Low Net of the day goes to Nancy Venable with a very nice Net 60. She shot lights out with a first-time break 90 score of 87 and it was on a Thursday play day! Congratulations, Nancy!

Others with special accomplishments were: Karen Price, with birdies on holes 6, 8 and 14; Chris Fridman, birdie, Hole #2; Sandy Twohig, birdies on Holes #6 and 11; Mo Mazzocco, birdie/chip-in, Hole #18; Nancy Venable, birdies on Holes #4 and 6 and a chip-in, Hole #17; Betty Moyles, birdie, Hole #13; and Dianna Mortara, birdie/chip-in, Hole #2.

Sept. 5 was the fourth round of the WGANC Pendant race. It was a flighted Individual Low Net round from the Pine Tees. Lowest Net for the Day was Marilyn Baca with a nice Net 65. Good Golfing, Marilyn!

Special accomplishments: Mary Moyer, birdie, Hole #11; Karen Price, birdie, Hole #2; Judy Pennington, chip-in, Hole #18; Sandy Twohig, birdie/chip-in, Hole #9; Dona Mahoney, chip-in, Hole #6; Janice Pucci, birdie, Hole #2; Marilyn Baca, chip-in, Hole #6; Patricia O’Toole, chip-in, Hole 36; Claudia Archer, birdies, Holes #3 and 7; MJ Brusher, chip-in, Hole #15; and Betty Moyles, birdie, Hole #2.

Flight Winners:

Flight One: First Place, Claudia Arche, Gross 91 H.C. 21 Net 70; Second Place, Karen Price, Gross 80 H.C. 8 Net 72

Flight Two: First Place, Marilyn Baca, Gross 91 H.C. 26 Net 65 Low Net; Second Place, Terri Mesple, Gross 94 H.C. 24 Net 70

Flight Three: First Place, Patricia O’Toole, Gross 99 H.C. 30 Net 69; Second Place, Mary Moyer, Gross 101 H.C. 28 Net 73

Flight Four: First Place, Yvetta Testman, Gross 104 H.C. 33 Net 71; Second Place, Joyce Maddox, Gross 104 H.C. 32 Net 72

Congratulations to all!

At our Sept. 5 luncheon, the slate of nominees was announced for the 2020 board. They are: Captain, Nita Edwards; Co-Captain, Penelope Crumpley; Secretary, Claudia Archer; Treasurer, Connie Berg; Tournament, Dottie Teague; Handicap, Diane Brewster; Rules, Karen Price; and Membership, Sandy Twohig.

You will receive an electronic ballot in about a month.

Congratulations to Nancy Venable, who broke 90 for her first time on Aug. 29, a Thursday during Team Play here with a nice Gross Score of 87 Net 60, giving her Low Net for August!

Congratulations also go to Betty Moyles, who Broke 80 on July 11 with a very nice Gross Score of 77 Net 62!

The course was closed Sept. 10 through 12 for aeration so you I hope you found another location to fulfill your golf needs.

A reminder from Diane Brewster: Remember to post your scores no later than noon the Sunday following our play days. If you do not, you may miss out on your Sweeps winnings.

We have a great tournament coming up in October, so please save the date!

Thursday, Oct. 3

“Swing for the Cure”

Charity Golf Tournament

• Help support cancer care programs at

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital —

golf, sponsorships and/or donations!

• Invite your friends and sign up.

• Choose ladies flight, men’s flight or

ladies and men’s mixed flight.

• 18 holes of golf — fun, food, a “featured”

drink and prizes.

• Mark your calendar today!

• Sponsored by Lake Wildwood 18-Hole Ladies Golf Club

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due on Sept. 25. If you have any Club-related information or know of a Club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, and I will see you on the course.