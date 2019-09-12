Names Fairbanks Scholarship Recipient

CUTLINE:

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Elmer Fairbanks congratulates Temma Farrell, recipient of the 2019 Barbara Fairbanks Memorial Scholarship as Theatre board members Cathy Jones and Steve Young look on.

Lake Wildwood’s Little Theatre has awarded its annual college scholarship to Temma Farrell, Nevada Union High School Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Born and raised in Nevada County, Ms. Farrell, 17, starts her freshman year at the University of California, Davis, this month. She plans to major in political science with a public service focus while meeting all pre-law requirements, with the goal of applying to law schools at the end of her undergraduate studies.

Named for the late wife of longtime Theatre Club member Elmer Fairbanks, the Barbara Fairbanks Memorial Scholarship goes to a local graduate with a record of achievement and future promise in education, public service and/or the performing arts.

Mrs. Fairbanks had a long career as a teacher. This is the twentieth year the scholarship, now co-sponsored by the Little Theatre, has been awarded.