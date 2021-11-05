



We have all heard something about muscle memory and how it can be helpful when we begin to lose our short-term memory and rely on our bodies to do what it has been trained to do. Muscle memory helps with such things as dancing, exercising, playing games, etc. It’s when you repeat moves so often that you don’t have to think about what comes next. And, that can be a good thing.

However, this same kind of muscle memory can cause negative effects, as well.

I have lived in Lake Wildwood for more than 25 years and have walked the streets of this community almost daily for all of that time. Like all good walkers, I walk against the traffic flow for safety reasons. It is so automatic with me that I have to make a conscious effort to walk on the traffic side when it becomes necessary. It is a very uncomfortable feeling when I do that.

So, what does this have to do with muscle memory and the ability to just do your daily routines without having to think about them?

Well, the other day I had to go to the market. I got into my car and started down the street thinking about what I had to purchase rather than concentrating on my driving. Suddenly, I became aware that I wanted to drive on the wrong side of the road or counter to traffic just as I did in my daily walking. There was no thought process involved; my body was on autopilot.

That was a real wake up call for me. I realize that I have to really keep my brain engaged and stay focused, and not depend on muscle memory. This is true for not only driving, but for all activities in the house that we do so automatically. So many household accidents and falls occur because we have become so accustomed to doing everyday activities without really thinking about them, as we always have. The problem is our bodies aren’t the same and can’t do what they did years ago.

Why am I sharing this? In the past two weeks, I have heard about many dear friends falling and sustaining some serious injuries doing mundane things around the house or garden. It happens so unexpectedly, probably moving without giving it much thought.

It is time for all of us to learn to be present in the moment, mindful of what we are doing at all times, and realize that our bodies have changed over the years so our activities have to be modified, as well. And, watch out for that crazy lady in the car who is driving on the wrong side of the road because she thinks she is doing her daily walk.