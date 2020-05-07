Moms Helping Moms Annual Fund-raiser

May is the month to celebrate motherhood, and our thoughts turn to ways to show Mom how much we appreciate the care and love she showered on us throughout our lives. That’s what moms do. They set aside their personal needs and wants to make sure their families are fed, clothed and educated, and stay safe.

There’s no better way to honor our moms than to give help to the young families in our area who are in need of a little support and encouragement. This is even more important at this time when so many are not working and others are not eligible for government stimulus money.

Please make a donation in Mom’s name to the Nevada County Diaper Project. Thirty dollars will provide a two-week supply of diapers for one baby.

Mail your donation along with Mom’s name (living or deceased) to P. O. Box 912, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Holiday Market shoppers can also donate their WOW points to the diaper project. For each 1,000 points, $20.00 is available to purchase diapers. This is a true win/win situation for all moms during the month of May and for days to come. ­— Cathy Fagan