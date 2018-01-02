Mimosas teed up for year-end luncheon

WILDWOOD NINERS

By Joan Bachus

Mimosas! What a wonderful way to begin our December installation luncheon meeting! Thank you, Alma Ortega-Avery, for having that hole-in-one on Nov. 25. Captain Patti then called the meeting together. She began by thanking all who worked on the wonderful Casino Night party in November. Then she thanked Jim Knight, Carlis Gilbert and Bill Hamilton for being our special guests for the meeting.

Next, Patti introduced all of the past Niner captains who were present. Ten of them were able to attend. Those ladies included Pat Hall '95, Gail Murphey '97, Margie Colburn '99, Shirley Miller '03, Jan Hill '04, Sharon Meyer '05, Heidi Estep '09, Sally Jones '10, Nancy Jensen '14 and Annette Saavedra '16. So many of them are still active Niners and it is hoped they will be for a long time to come.

Then we took a break from the meeting to enjoy our absolutely delicious luncheon. Many thanks should go to our wonderful Clubhouse crew at The Oaks for their efforts.

After lunch the meeting was resumed when Claire Ross held the drawing for those who Broke Net in October and November. The October Low Net honors went to Cyndi Yano for her 24. In November Low Net honors went to Kathy Murphy for her 29. In October Cathy Jones scored a birdie on #2 and Annette Saavedra Broke 50. Congratulations to all of you!

Our Membership chairman Sara Peterson announced that the Niners have 88 active and 12 social members as of December. There are also many co-memberships with the ladies' 18-hole group.

Next on the agenda was Kathy Pierce, who announced the results from the handicap information for October and November. For October Kathy Tuttle was the Most Improved Niner and Mary Sowers was the runner-up.

In November Alma Ortega-Avery won the Most Improved title. First runner-up was Pat Paulo, second was Nita Edwards and third was Cyndi Yano.

The Most Improved Niner for 2017 was Alma Ortega-Avery. Congratulations to all of you.

Volunteer of the Year was announced next by Linda Campbell and Nancy Jensen. This is an award that is beginning in 2017 and should hopefully be continued in the years to come.

For all of her work for many years, Mary Sowers was a great candidate to win this honor. She comes up with most of the ideas for decorations for just about any event we have, making everything so special. Congratulations, Mary. You deserve this honor for all that you have done.

The Installation of the Board for 2018 took place next. Annette Saavedra, as Parliamentarian, called the officers for 2018 to come up and Jan Hill to introduce each of them. Jan gave a short biography for each of them and then they were officially installed. The Board for 2018 consists of Captain, Cyndi Yano; Co-Captain, Deborah Stein; Secretary, Judy Armstrong; Treasurer, Judy Pappas; Tournament co-chairs, Claire Ross and Annette Saavedra; Handicap chair, Valerie Lilienthal; Membership chair, Sara Peterson; Rules chair, Cathy Jones; and Parliamentarian, Patti Haney.

Patti then handed off the gavel to Cyndi Yano. Cyndi gave a tribute to Patti before adjourning the meeting.

Our next general meeting will be a breakfast on Jan. 16, at 9 a.m., in the Cedar Room. You have probably received an email, sent out on Jan. 3, regarding the menu and price. As usual you will then sign up in the Pro Shop to participate. This will be a very important meeting, as you will receive your 2018 Roster and need to be ready to take notes on the many changes that will occur during 2018.

After the meeting we will have a shot-gun start for those who have signed up to play. Note that on Jan. 9, 23 and 30 we will have 9 a.m. shot guns.

For the first meeting of the year, and during the rest of the year, I would greatly appreciate that the board members, and any other Niner who provides the membership with information at the meeting, give me a copy for the next TWI the day of the meeting.

The next TWI deadlines for me are on Jan. 7 for publication on Jan. 19 and on Jan. 21 for publication on Feb. 2.