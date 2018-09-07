Men’s 18-Hole Club — Brewster Men’s Club Net Champ

By Vince McNamara

Congratulations are in order to Bill Brewster, winner of the 2018 18-Hole Men's Club Net Championship. Bill shot a 36 hole net 132. In second place, with a net score of 134, was Ken Schroeder.

Here is a list of the first- and second-place winners, listed by flight:

Flight One: Jim Quintal and John Paulo tied for first.

Flight Two: Bill Brewster was first and Chuck Cavalli was second.

Flight Three: Dick Kramer came in first and Gary Willard second.

Flight Four: Ken Schroeder in first, and Dave Loucks in second.

It was a fun two-day tournament, capped off with a nice luncheon. At that time a hearty thanks was passed on to Rob Crossland as the outgoing president. As is customary, the new officers for the 2018 and 2019 board were elected into office.

The new president is Jeff Davis. His vice president is once again Gene Vander Plaats. Darrell Hendricks was and continues to hold the office of secretary, and Bob Martin will once again hold the office of treasurer. Wayne Cuff will handle the tournament responsibilities. Dave Doench will handle rules, Steve Ennis will oversee handicaps and Bob Pucci will be the Golf Committee liaison.

Just in are the current standings of the Low Gross Championship. In the winners bracket is David Downing playing Allen Prows. The consolation bracket has Jim Twohig against Kevin Nelson. We wish you all good luck. The final Gross Champion should be announced in our next publication.

Thanks to both Bill Hamilton and Jim Knight for making our venue an even better place to play. For the past month we have been able to practice at the range on real grass. Players are talking about it a lot and the comments have been very favorable. Number 8 green and the surrounding area is coming in nicely. The whole team seems to have handled the severe heat as well as could be expected.

Oh yes, and how about those Divot Stompers! They meet up every Monday morning at 7:30, mix up a batch of sand and seed and proceed to the course to fill those little scars in our grass. Let's give them a nice round of applause for their dedicated service.

We are still on a bit of a learning curve. We have two boxes for sand and Bill has committed to ordering two more boxes. The schedule for getting them filled on a daily basis is not quite worked out yet but we will get that fixed. That being said, if you do use the range, try to repair the area you damage by filling your divots.

The USGA is about to institute some significant rule changes in 2016. I took the time to review the changes earlier, and for the most part, I feel they will make the game better, as well as more enjoyable.

Here are just a few that caught my attention:

• When dropping a ball for the purpose of relief, you will now drop from the height of your knee (particularly good for us short guys).

• When taking one or two club lengths, you will now be able to use your driver at any time.

• If for some reason you happen to double hit that little chip shot, it will now count as only one stroke.

• You can leave the pin in if you choose to do so while putting.

These are just a few of the changes. For a complete list of the detailed changes, go to the USGA website and type in 2019 Rule Changes. Remember, these changes do not go into effect until January 1, 2019.

Wildwoodian Notables: Bob Trullijo had a hole in one last Friday. He drained it on Hole #3, 176 yards, with a seven iron. I am told that this was his tenth, "Come on Bob, leave some for the rest of us." This just in, Not only did Bob Brewster win the Net Championship, he and his wife also won the Mister and Misses Tournament this weekend.