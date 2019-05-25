Memorial Day Weekend Lake Advisory

It was previously reported that the Nevada County Health Department was going to revise the Lake Wildwood Health Advisory issued last year due to the 2017 E. coli O157 outbreak. The revised advisory that will be released to the public is shown below. The basic recommendation to avoid swallowing lake water is just good plain common sense for water recreation anywhere.

Our seasonal lake testing program started on May 6. Samples are collected on Mondays and Thursdays. Results are reported on the Association website. One sampling day was missed due to rain. This year two new sampling points were added in the boating zones, one in Hideaway Bay and another at the water ski course in Meadow Park Bay. Overall, lake microbial water quality has looked good. Our boating area sampling points have all shown low indicator E. coli levels, consistent with what we saw last year at the mid lake location. The beaches at the parks have all been below the EPA recreational criteria so far this season. Three samples, one each at Commodore, Meadow Park and Hideaway-west have been in our “Caution” range, above 100 MPN/100 mL, but below the EPA limit. The Caution designation was specifically established as extra guidance for families with young children. A new sample point was added for the designated swim zone near the Commodore Park Pavilion. There is no beach, but there is a roped off swim area. One sample at that swim area exceeded the Recreation Limit.

While overall the lake conditions have looked good, E. coli O157:H7 was detected on three occasions in the creek at Meadow Park Bridge including the last sample on May 23rd. Those data were reported to the County and efforts are being initiated to try to determine the source, but that is not a simple or quick task.

Indicator E. coli concentrations at Meadow Park Beach remain slightly under the EPA limit with the May 23 rd sample, but they have been showing a progressive increase. In addition to the water samples, five goose fecal samples from Meadow and Hideaway Park were tested for E. coli O157:H7. All were positive. Given the close proximity of the creek to the beach and the positive goose fecal tests, Meadow Park Beach will be closed in the interest of safety until more information is available. Contact with goose fecal material should be avoided at any location as noted in the Health Department Advisory.