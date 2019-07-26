Meetings Slated for PV School Bond Discussion

Over the last number of years — and particularly since commissioning a complete facilities needs assessment last fall — PVUESD has evaluated facility repairs and improvements needed at Ready Springs and Williams Ranch schools. With the knowledge of the acute needs and repairs required at each school site, the District is evaluating its funding options.

Among many potential sources (including State funding, the District’s operating budget, proceeds from the sale of Pleasant Valley School, philanthropy, etc.), the Board is also considering a request for local funding, a General Obligation (GO) bond, which has not been sought by PVUESD or either preceding district for many decades.

Before making that critical decision, the Board has been seeking input from community members and stakeholder groups. We mailed a FAQ brochure to all voters, had many individual conversations and conducted many community meetings — and more outreach will be taking place in the late summer and early Fall.

In addition, a random sampling of local residents were recently contacted to be a part of a voter opinion survey.

Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3) Research is a California-based company that has been conducting public policy-oriented opinion research since 1981. For PVUESD, FM3 completed a survey of 440 registered voters in late May and early June.

Generally, the survey found that voters see the quality of education at Penn Valley schools as good, and they also see a need for additional funding for their local elementary schools.

On the specific topic of facilities at Penn Valley schools: “Voters feel that basic repairs and safety upgrades are very important priorities for additional funding and are willing to support a measure raising funds to repair local elementary schools,” said Dave Metz, FM3 president.

Further, the community was similarly supportive of many of the District’s goals and priorities, including:

• Repairing aging classrooms, restrooms, roofs, siding, dry-rot and drinking water lines

• Repairing and replacing old infrastructure, including electrical, water and sewer systems

• Improving school safety and security

• Providing safe classrooms that are specially constructed to meet the needs of the youngest students

• Ensuring all bond funds are spent locally on Williams Ranch and Ready Springs schools

• Requiring a citizens’ oversight committee, independent annual financial and performance audits, public reports of how bond funds are spent and a responsible repayment plan

“We are very pleased to learn that a significant portion of our community may be willing to make an investment in Penn Valley schools,” said PVUESD board president Rob Moen. “These repairs to our old and deteriorating classrooms, restrooms and outdated water and sewer systems are critical — but we know we still have quite a bit more work to do with conversations with stakeholder groups about our needs and the options we have to meet them.”

More detailed information about the survey results and all of PVUESD’s efforts to improve classrooms and other facilities throughout the District are available to the public. Also, the District will be hosting a number of upcoming community events and invites all community members to attend (see attached dates).

All GO Bond documents (survey, community meeting dates, etc.) can be found on the District’s website http://www.pvuesd.org/community/district-go-bond. You may also contact Superintendent England directly at (530) 432-7311 or via email at tengland@pvuesd.org with any questions or to schedule an individual time to discuss the facility needs at PVUESD.

Below is a list of dates for various community meetings taking place throughout PVUESD. A brief description of each meeting type is provided with coordinating dates for each. Please join us for any and all planned events over the next few months. The goal is to provide as much information as possible to inform all stakeholder groups about our facility needs.

Town Hall Meetings — The purpose of this gathering is to provide a more in-depth look at the GO Bond process, District facility needs, how education funding works and does not work for facilities, etc.

5:30–6:30 p.m. presentation with Q&A immediately following.

Aug. 20 —W illiams Ranch School (multi-purpose room)

Aug. 27 — Rough and Ready Community Hall, 14550 Rough and Ready Hwy.

Sept. 5 — Ready Springs School (multi-purpose room)

Site Visits — The purpose of this gathering is to complete a campus walk-through of both sites in order to explain needs and allow community members the opportunity to physically see and better understand the current state of our schools. Pictures may say a thousand words but seeing the full scope of our classrooms and other buildings is priceless!

Additional campus walk-through visits can be scheduled individually if the dates and times below do not work for your schedule. Contact the District Office to request an individual site visit.

9:00 a.m. meet at the flagpole at each school:

Aug. 6 — Williams Ranch School

Aug. 8 — Ready Springs

3:30 p.m. meet at the flagpole at each school:

Aug. 21 — Williams Ranch School

Aug. 28 — Ready Springs School

Coffee Talk — The purpose of this gathering is much more informal. The Superintendent and necessary GO Bond team members will be available to meet individually or in small groups to answer questions, provide additional details and/or listen to any and all feedback. Grab a cup of coffee, a muffin and learn more about the process and needs of PVUESD.

Staff will be available from 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. unless earlier or later times are requested. Contact the district office to request an extension of one of these times, or to schedule a private meeting for you and a small group on another morning or afternoon.

Aug. 16 — Lake Wildwood, Lake Room (see above for additional options)

Aug. 28 — Caleb’s Creamery & Coffee (see above for additional options)

Sept. 11 — Caleb’s Creamery & Coffee (see above for additional options)

Sept. 26 — Lake Wildwood, Lake Room (see above for additional options)