Meet your Local Artist — Anita Morgan

This month, our local Artist is Anita Morgan, a member of LWW’s Artists of the Oaks. She serves as the curator for the hallway in the Clubhouse. Every two months she organizes the taking down and hanging of our member’s artworks.

“Art has always been the focus in my life. I began my creative career as a fashion designer with a double major in fashion design and art. I’ve worked in paint, ceramics, jewelry making, stained glass, metal sculpture and mosaics. But painting has always been my passion! I’ve painted in all mediums but have settled upon painting with acrylics because I love the flexibility it offers. They can look like oils and provide texture or they can look like watercolors and give a translucent effect. The colors available in acrylic paints are vibrant and rich which suits my painting style. Most of my paintings are very alive and colorful. I’ve sold my art in art galleries all over California and online.”

“I like to paint in a series with a main theme. I paint what I love, nature, trees, horses, and the ocean. I’ve always loved trees and painting trees in various styles has been my mainstay. I love to experiment with technique, texture, color and subject matter. Most of my art would be classified as impressionistic or abstract. Sometimes I like to paint loose abstracts and other times I like to paint in a tight linear impressionistic style, but I always love to paint!

I’m very fortunate to have 3 studio spaces at home. In the winter, when it’s cold and rainy, I like to paint in my office. I have wonderful Northern light and space to put up an easel. I share my art table with Kitty, our beloved cat. She likes to look out the window while I paint. (So far, she’s only gotten paint on one paw and her tail.) When the weather is nice, I like to paint in an outdoor environment. My studio is a 2 car garage and my easel is right by the door. When I’m doing a mosaic or stained glass project, I use the studio space under the house. I have 2 art tables and lots of shelves for supplies in there.”