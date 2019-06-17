MEET Your Defensible Space Advisors

These are your neighbors who volunteer their time to help make Lake Wildwood more firewise and a little safer. The goal is to EDUCATE residents on what defensible space is (fuels reduction) and what it does (less prone to fire).

To date, there have been over 160 Defensible Space Advisory visits this year. Last year a total of 77 were completed. To schedule a Defensible Space Advisory visit, go to http://www.areyoufiresafe.com and click on “Defensible Space Advisory Visit” information.

Meet Defensible Space Advisor Debbie Mazorra

Debbie became an advisor because she and her husband, Dan, lost their home to a fire in the bay area. “I KNOW what it feels like to lose everything. Fire is scary! I will devote my time to helping prevent others from experiencing what I did.”

Debbie love, love, loves meeting the people in her community and feeling like her advisory visits can make a difference in helping make LWW a safer place.

“I know that all of this can be overwhelming and can cause financial stress.” Debbie is interested in helping people find resources for affordable defensible space.

One point she wants you to know: Debbie has met folks who are renting their homes and feel helpless in what they can do to create defensible Space. “I’m willing to help educate their landlords and/or their property managers so they, too, can feel safe,” adds Debbie.

We are all in this together!

Good job, Debbie, and thank you for reaching out to those in need in such a compassionate way.

Meet Defensible Space Advisor Joseph Padua

Joseph Padua went through the Defensible Space Advisory training put on by the Fire Safe Council this past April. Lake Wildwood hosted the training with more than 90 attendees from Nevada County. Joseph wants to make a difference in how to prevent the LWW Community from having bad fires.

“My regular job is with the Federal Emergency Management Agency “FEMA,” and I am a Emergency Responder to Major Disasters,” comments Joseph.

He likes being a Defensible Space Advisor because he can combine his background with his new Defensible Space knowledge learned as an Advisor. “I feel l am making a dent in “Harding“ LWW from out of control Fires.”

Joseph wants everyone to know that it is very important to have a “to Go Bag” ready in your household. Fire moves fast, a five-minute delay could be the difference in not being a fire survivor.

Thank you, Joseph, for your hard work and dedication to saving people and communities.

Update: Joseph has been deployed to Storm Disasters in the Midwest. He is currently reporting to FEMA Regional Headquarters, Zone IV, central states.