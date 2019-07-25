Meet Your Defensible Space Advisors (DSAs), who volunteer their time to help make Lake Wildwood more fire wise and a little safer. We are certified through the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

The goal is to teach, to educate residents on what defensible space is (fuels reduction around your home) and what it does (landscaping and home hardening that is less prone to fire).

DSA have no authority to make the homeowner follow the law. Our paperwork is turned into the Fire Safe Council for future grant funding to train more DSAs.

Defensible Space Inspectors, on the other hand, are county employees who conduct formal inspections of the homeowner’s property and can enforce (via warnings and/or fines) California Code 4291 on defensible space.

Possible reasons a homeowner is having an inspection could be a complaint being registered or to help a homeowner come into compliance with their insurance company. There may be a fee depending on who does it. The Lake Wildwood DSAs are not a part of this program with the county.

To date, there have been over 240 Defensible Space Advisory visits this year in Lake Wildwood. To schedule a Defensible Space Advisory visit, go to http://www.areyoufiresafe.com and click on “Defensible Space Advisory Visit” information, then fill out the “Contact Us” form.

Defensible Space Advisor Lory Christ (Photo not available)

Lory Christ became a Defensible Space Adviser because she wants to help the Lake Wildwood community understand the risk of living in the urban-wildlife environment and what steps we can take to make ourselves and our community more fire wise.

Lory explains, “For me, the Lobo Fire and evacuation was a big wake-up call — I was not prepared for any kind of fire danger.” Looking at her own landscape, Lory knew that her house would have burned. “I had no idea that I could make simple changes that could reduce my fire risk.”

Now being a certified Defensible Space Advisor, Lory wants to share this information with the Lake Wildwood community. “Each of us can make a difference and make Lake Wildwood more fire resistant,” says Lory.

Lory likes being an adviser because she believes in what we are trying to accomplish — educating our neighbors about small changes in our landscape that can make a big difference when a fire is threatening our community.

“After talking to folks on my advisory visits, I realize how important it is to know your neighbors so that when and if we have another evacuation, we can help our neighbors that need some extra attention,” she says. Lory advises you to talk to your neighbors about defensible space. It will take the entire community, working together, to make Lake Wildwood more resilient to the threat of wildfire.

Well said, Lory. Thank you for all of your time, effort and advice in making Lake Wildwood more fire resilient. We’re glad you’re a part of the team!

Defensible Space Advisor Virginia Gompertz

The Lobo Fire scared me. The Camp Fire scared me into action. I don’t want our community, my neighborhood, to go up in flames like Paradise, California. I don’t want to perish in the process of evacuating. And, I want to stay in Lake Wildwood, which is a wonderful place to live. So, I educated myself on the latest information on wildfires, wildland urban interface and what we can do to mitigate wildfire behavior in our neighborhood. And, I became involved with our Lake Wildwood committees, the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities, the Nevada County Fire Safe Council and the National Fire Protection Association.

The Defensible Space Advisory Training (taught by the Nevada County Fire Safe Council) is spot-on with the latest learnings from the masters in the fire prevention Industry. They taught us to create 100 feet of defensible space around residential property.

As a Defensible Space Advisor, I love sharing this information with my neighbors. It’s empowering for homeowners to go from fear of wildfire to empowered because they actively begin with their own homes/yards. This is something each of us can actually do. We’re creating 100 feet of defensible space one home at a time.

If you can’t physically do the work, hire someone. If you can’t afford it, look into volunteers who will help you. Cathy Pierce’s neighborhood group on Road Runner Road came together and, with permission, trimmed/limbed/pruned and cleaned up her neighbors’ yard, which was left after this elderly person moved to independent living home. They took four hauls to the dump. The yard looks so much better and is now defensible space.

So, how do you stay informed and/or get involved? Keep informed in Lake Wildwood by reading eBits and TWI. Get Involved in Lake Wildwood committee meetings and community public meetings. Keep informed in Nevada County by reading The Union and YubaNet.com. Get Involved by attending the Coalition of Firewise Communities meetings each first Tuesday of the month at the Board Of Realtors’ event space. If you’re better at administrative tasks, volunteer at the Nevada County Fire Safe Council. They need office help (copying, filing, making reflective address signs, etc.). They’re a great group of people.

Jump in. Be proactive. Become a part of the solution. Learn CAL-FIRE’s “READY. SET. GO!” program, which is based on California’s law.

The Nevada County Fire Safe Council has all this information in one place: http://www.areyoufiresafe.com. Keep up to date with the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA’s) latest information on Wildfire Safety and Education: http://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire. And, also stay informed with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s information on Wildfire Science and Behavior: http://www.ibhs.org/risk-research/wildfire/.

We’re all in this together. We have to all create our 100 feet of defensible space in which we are entitled to SB 4291, and it takes our next door neighbors to help do this. Get out there. Do your part. Talk with your neighbors to do their part. Help them if they need it. That 100 feet of defensible space becomes 1,000s and 10,000s, 100,000s feet of defensible space, i.e, our community. Become a part of the solution.