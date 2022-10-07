Meet Raul Alvarez

This month we highlight Raul Alvarez, the Golf Assistant Superintendent, who has worked for LWA for nearly 40 years.

Raul grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico. He moved to the United States when he was 17 years old and found himself in Yuba City, where he has lived ever since. Raul and his wife have three children (one son and two daughters), eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys working on household projects and landscaping.

He began working for the Association on Dec. 20, 1982, when he was 26 years old. Prior to being hired by the Association, he took a job working for a contractor in the area which was originally supposed to last for three weeks. Those three weeks turned into two years and led him to meet the General Manager at the time and be hired by the LWA Golf Maintenance Department. Raul states that he loves working for Lake Wildwood and that, most of all, he enjoys working with and assisting Director of Agronomy Bill Hamilton. When asked what he likes about Lake Wildwood, he said, “Everything! I grew up here, this is my second home.”

He also stated that he loves the Members, enjoys all his interactions with them, and makes sure the Golf Course is in the best condition it can be.

When asked what Raul thinks could be improved in Lake Wildwood, he stated that he would love to see a new maintenance shop. Once that is completed, then he would love to see the greens rebuilt, new cart paths, and a new bridge on Hole 14. He would also like to see more employees. He said that when he started working for the Association, there were 14 people in the Golf Maintenance department, and today there are only nine.

Raul will be retiring on October 31. He will take one month off to rest and spend time with his family, and then in December, he will come back to work two days a week. He said he has enjoyed serving this community and that he will miss working full-time but is looking forward to spending more time with his wife.