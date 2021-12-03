Meet Kelly and Larry Murphy

Kelly and Larry Murphy

Photo by Margee Lopez

In today’s article, you will meet a couple who have settled very recently in Lake Wildwood. It was clear from the outset that this time of a pandemic throughout our world presented many challenges in selling and moving. Pickleball is credited as the main connector to new friendships and positive feelings in the friendly community they have joined.

Let me introduce you to Kelly Murphy. Initially, Kelly and her husband Larry looked at Lake Wildwood for a vacation home. The two-and-a-half-hour drive each weekend soon got tiresome. Their home in Danville had served them well through the years of raising their family and growing their careers. During an anniversary dinner, Larry announced to Kelly that he wanted to move to Lake Wildwood permanently and give her a chance to retire from her 46-year career as a hairdresser. She hasn’t looked back for a moment and has embraced the change with open arms.

Within a week of settling in their little bungalow, they knew that this vacation home was way too small and soon found a much more suitable home. The actual move to the new house was mid-September. There is one catch to this ideal situation: Larry is still working in San Francisco, which is not the easiest of commutes. Fortunately, his 95-year old mother lives there as well, and he stays with her when he’s in town. Grandma’s house is quite busy since granddaughter Taylor has also taken up residency upon her return from four years in Thailand. She works as a gardening teacher at an elementary school in Millbrae. Her brother, Ryan, is in construction management in Portland.

Kelly loves salsa dancing and goes to Grass Valley every Tuesday to kick up her heels. Larry loves music of all kinds, although she claims to have the rhythm. They enjoy their boat and she enjoys fishing. Several times a year, they delight in an escape to their timeshare in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Next June, they plan to spend two weeks in Croatia. Kelly also has Spain on her bucket list, since her grandparents both came from villages in Southern Spain. She would love to visit her roots. How did the family end up in California? Believe it or not, the two grandparents met on a boat headed from Spain to Hawaii to earn their living picking pineapple. From Hawaii, they were sent to Mexico and then on to California. This couple settled in San Francisco and had 14 children.

Kelly loves to cook and entertain. She relishes the challenges of making recipes for dietary restrictions such as gluten free. She claims to cook six days a week and loves planning special events. I asked if she “delivers,” which garnered a chuckle, but she did say that she would be happy to teach. I just may take her up on her offer. She does keep her hands busy with two side businesses; driving a fully-equipped van and sharpening shears, knives, or whatever needs sharpening. Watch for the Shear Doctor cruising the neighborhood. Also, she has a little area downstairs to do hair styling for friends and family. Her retirement may be short-lived once she is discovered.

Kelly and Larry, dog lovers, rescued a little 16-pound ball of fluff. After less than a week in their home, the little gal appeared lethargic so they took her to the vet, only to learn that she was in labor. Four puppies later, they were given her DNA results, only to learn that this little fluff ball was 90 percent German Shepherd. Her pups looked nothing like her, or like each other.

Whenever life settles down for Larry, Kelly hopes he’ll join her on the courts. She enjoys pickleball immensely and is progressing quickly with her skills. I enjoyed getting to know her better.