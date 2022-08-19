Meet Emily Loveton
LWA Employee Highlight
Over upcoming issues of The Wildwood Independent, we will highlight some of the wonderful employees that make Lake Wildwood a special place to live, play, and connect.
This month, we highlight Emily Loveton, who works at the Lake Wildwood pool, in her own words:
My family and I have grown up in the Lake Wildwood community and have enjoyed participating in recreational activities for many years!
I swam for the Water Otters swim team as a child and began lifeguarding in high school. This is my fourth year working for Lake Wildwood, and I have enjoyed spending my summers teaching swim lessons, guarding, and now managing.
When not working at the pool, I attend the University of California San Diego, where I study human development. Spending my free time and summer vacations working at the pool has been a great experience for me, and I look forward to continuing to do so.
