Meet Dr. Kellerman

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann will speak at the Community Center on Nov. 10



Scott Kellermann, M.D. will be speaking on Wednesday, November 10, at 2-4 p.m. in the Lake Room of the Community Center.

Dr. Kellerman is currently the Public Health Officer for Nevada County. He received his medical degree and master’s degrees in public health and tropical medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine. He was an intern at USC/LA County hospital and a Family Practice resident at UCLA.

Dr. Kellerman was in private practice in Family Medicine in Nevada City, California from 1981-2001. In 2001 he and his wife, Carol, relocated to SW Uganda to live and work with the Batwa pygmies of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

Dr. Kellerman has written chapters for medical textbooks and has published several journal articles regarding diseases of the tropics. He has been honored with numerous awards including Rotary’s Service Above Self Award and New York University’s Excellence in Public Health. He also received the American Medical Association’s Excellence in Medicine and the Wisdom in Action’s Unsung Hero of Compassion Award presented by the Dali Lama. In 2017-2018 he was a Fulbright Scholar teaching tropical medicine and researching health insurance at the Bwindi.

Join us on November 10 to learn more about the career of this exceptional Doctor.