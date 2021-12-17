Meet Cathy Murnighan and Lonnie White





Today, I will acquaint you with a couple new to Lake Wildwood. They have recently moved into a lovely home, which I had the pleasure of watching being built. Little did I realize that Cathy Murnighan and her husband Lonnie White were doing much of the interior work themselves and were on-site continually. I’m sure there was a moment to take them a platter of cookies and become acquainted as neighbors. Nevertheless, I met Cathy one morning as she subbed in our Tuesday group. Within moments, it was obvious that she had strong racket skills and would soon be a force to reckon with on the pickleball courts.

Cathy was born in San Antonio, Texas, and was the youngest of four children. She calls herself an Army brat and had moved eleven times before reaching the age of twelve. Her father retired out of Fort Ord, and the family remained in the area. Elementary school was in Monterey and high school was in Salinas. She attended University of California, Los Angeles majoring in political science, with a minor in business administration.

Early in her career, Cathy found an interest in event planning and conference management. She started her own business as an independent consultant, dealing with logistics, budgets, vendors, registration, invitations, and proposals for presenters. She works primarily with nonprofit agencies, serving the needs of foster children and early childhood professionals. She has purposely kept the business very manageable and self contained. Her clientele come to her via word of mouth. She’s never had to market her business nor develop a website. In this day and age, she is unique. A satisfying learning experience for her, Cathy focuses on the type of agency she serves, believing in the good work they do.

As we all know, this past year was a disaster for many small businesses, and especially for event planners. In Cathy’s situation, she was very glad to be able to step away from her business. Ironically, the immense project of managing all the details of building their home turned out to be more labor and time intensive than expected; a full-time job. She sees it as a blessing in disguise that she has been available to oversee the new house construction. In addition, she and Lonnie did a great deal of the interior work themselves, such as kitchen flooring, countertop, cabinets, and tile work. The outcome is stunning.

When asked about their history and how they met, I was surprised to hear that they had been friends in high school and that he had asked her out on a date. She was two years younger and refused this “older guy” who had a driver’s license. At their 20th high school reunion, however, they reconnected and have been together for the past 18 years. As for children, Lonnie’s young teens arrived from Oregon for Thanksgiving one year and never left. The girls are older now and have wonderful husbands. Boise, Idaho, is where Cathy and Lonnie go to get their grandparent fix with a sweet little one-year-old grandchild. Their other daughter is in Salem, Oregon.

Lake Wildwood was totally unknown to them at first, but was mentioned in two different conversations within the same week. The search for property commenced in 2018, and the lot was purchased in 2019. At first sight, it was hard to believe that a house could be built on such a hill. A massive transformation was underway, and earth was moved into place. In the interim, Lonnie and Cathy sold their house in Carmichael and lived in an RV in Nicholas, from 3200 s/f to 320 s/f- what an experience!

Lonnie is a Sales Manager for a commercial vehicle uplift company based in Tracy, so he is often gone during the week. He is an avid golfer and likes to get out on the course as often as he can. He is also giving pickleball a try. Both of them still wakeboard and water ski all summer and try to get on the water at least once a week.

As for the culture in Lake Wildwood, she realizes that they are in a minority group in that they still work. They are not a young family with little ones nor are they retired. They look forward to meeting more people as the community opens up and clubs become active again. For now, Cathy is an eager newbie on the pickleball court and is lots of fun to play with.