Meet Bryan Cox

Even as a child, Bryan Cox was exceptional. Born and raised in Saratogo, CA, right on the cusp of San Jose and Los Gatos, Bryan had a grandfather who played trumpet in Glenn Miller’s band, and Bryan learned at his knee. He was a bit of a prodigy and joined a drum and bugle corps, which allowed him to go on his first international tour at age of six years old, when he traveled all through Canada and the Northwest playing at stadiums. He eventually was accepted into the prestigious Vanguard Bugle Corps, and won the Vanguard Bugle world championship at the age of twelve. He continued to tour for a month and a half at a time until at age 17, when he decided that he didn’t want to be a musician after all. “My first love was music, but it didn’t last. I still play almost every day for fun for myself, though,” Bryan said. “I had started working in restaurants before I turned 15 and was hooked on kitchens, restaurants, and hospitality. I knew I wanted to be a chef.”

A History of Excellence

Bryan got a work permit at age 14.5 and went to work at The Garret Restaurant, where he started as a bus boy but was quickly promoted to prep cook and sandwich maker. He wanted a raise, and his boss would not give it to him, so he got another kitchen job around the corner at The Outlook, which was willing to pay him the $5.25 an hour he was asking for. He moved around the bay area working in different high end restaurants, and went to West Valley College to take their restaurant hospitality course. “All they talked about in that class was how well-run the Marriott Hotels were, so I thought I should get a job at Marriott. At 18 years old, that’s just what I did.”

Quickly recognizing his potential, they put him in the management training program, which he had to complete at his own expense and on his own time, but it was worth it because within six months he was promoted to kitchen supervisor and had completed the Individual Development management training program. While he was at Marriott Santa Clara, Bill Marriott Sr. would come to visit, and would ask him questions. He liked Bryan so much that Bill asked him to come train the staff at his 100th hotel, Marriott’s first hotel in Maui, so Bryan flew there and opened up their hotel at age 20, where he ended up staying. “They asked me to stay there, they said they didn’t want to do it without me,” Bryan recalled. “I didn’t have time to surf, but I learned to scuba dive and have been diving ever since; it’s a big passion of mine.”

Bryan ended up working for Marriott for 15 years, during which time he opened another 20 hotels and became a corporate chef. Then he got a call Bob Small and John Ciriali, who were running Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, who said they wanted Bryan to come work for them. So he became their culinary team captain of all the hotels, traveling to all of them and writing the standards in the management packages of some of the top hotels in the world. He then moved to their headquarters in San Jose, where, “It was Marc Anthony returning the conqueror; I left a 20 year old punk and returned at age 32 as the chef of one of the area’s most exclusive restaurants and hotels,” Bryan mused.

Bryan and his good friend Julia Child

Photo courtesy of Bryan Cox

After spending some time in San Jose, Bryan was offered a job at world famous Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, which he took and stayed for 17 years; 15 years as Executive Chef and the last two years the Food and Beverage Director and Club Manager. Along the way he got married and the couple had their first child, son Tarren, in 1990 while at Marriott in Dallas, then four years later they had daughter Tiara while working in Beverly Hills area. In his spare time (ha), Bryan attended four different colleges (Cal Poly Pomona, Michigan State, Georgia State, and University of Houston Conrad Hilton College) over seven years to become a certified club manager; one of the highest designations in club management.

In 2011, Bryan left Hillcrest to semi-retire and go into consulting, but he lost his house to a fire in Malibu, so there was a change of plans. He ended up doing a stint as a sales consultant for Sysco then ran The Lakes country club in Palm Desert for seven years. After that, Bryan took a sabbatical to take care of personal family issues, spending time with siblings and other family, and then got a call from the retiring COO at Lake Wildwood to see if Bryan was interested in becoming his replacement.

Welcome to Lake Wildwood

For his first interview, Bryan was backpacking In the Colorado Rockies, and he had to climb to the top of a mountain and charge his phone with his solar charger to conduct the interview there. The interview went well, and Bryan started his new position as General Manager/COO in October 2019, during a PSPS event. “Welcome to your new job,” Bryan joked. “I thought to myself, ‘This is no big deal, I have been doing this all summer.’ It should have been an omen; after the PSPS we had the Covid mandates, then the fires, the smoke, then the blue green algae bloom, then back to fire season, more Covid…nothing has been the same at LWW for over 2.5 years since the first time I walked through the door. I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s exciting; the multitasking is like being a chef, like having hundreds of cooks and having to direct them. Chaos is good, I thrive on it!”

In the past 2.5 years, Bryan has worked to create a vision to enhance and improve the Lake Wildwood community experience. Since the infrastructure is up to 50 years old, there are plans to refresh some of the old buildings, parks, culverts, and open spaces. The entrances are dated and old, but Bryan and the board don’t want to lose the culture, history, or feeling that they have, so it’s a tough balancing act. He has a lot of people on board with the vision and has put together an eight-year plan that entails making a lot of the necessary major repairs, renovations, and improvements.

“In the midst of the chaos, I personally have stuck closely to a vision that this is a resort for the members who live here, and the vision is to create a place where everybody’s lifestyle can be realized. And that feeling of home when you drive through the gate, and the sense of relaxation when you are here, are important to me and our residents. I like the chaos outside the gates because I’m going to eliminate the chaos inside the gates,” Bryan said. “We’re all in this together. I want people to drive through the gates and leave their divisions behind. Once you enter here you belong to something special; you need to take care of that and nurture it. People need to wave to each other when they drive or walk by. It’s just the civil thing to do. I don’t want to feel like I’m living in Los Angeles where everyone is pushy; I want to live in a friendly community.”

In his time off, Bryan is an avid fly fisherman and a master scuba diver since 1984. He also has a passion for reading early American history and spends a lot of time working in the yard, landscaping and being outdoors. He also still enjoys backpacking, and just recently got his backpack ready for summer adventures. He keeps a Wilson volleyball in his office to remind himself of how it was when he first got here and needed someone to talk to. But he quickly remedied that by being out and about in Lake Wildwood, meeting fellow residents and getting to know them. He says that despite the challenges, he would not want to be anywhere else. “Since I moved up here, amidst all this chaos, I have never felt more at peace in my life. It’s amazing; I wonder where it came from. I have so many problems, but I feel completely content.”