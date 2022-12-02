Meet Andrew Stedman

Submitted photo

Andrew Stedman

This month we highlight Andrew Stedman, the Director of Recreation, who has worked for LWA for over six years.

Andrew grew up on a farm in South Killingly, Connecticut with his parents and older brother. He learned at a young age how hard work pays off. He shoveled the stalls out in the barn, and threw hundreds of hay bales around in a day. His dad provided him with knowledge on driving tractors, growing a garden, butchering animals, hunting, and fishing.

In high school, he was a tri-season athlete with wrestling, hockey, soccer, baseball, and cross country running. Wrestling was his passion, and he was 28 and 0 his senior year, winning the state championship. He graduated high school in 1996.

After high school, he went to Eastern Connecticut State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sports and Leisure Management and a Minor in Communications in 2000. His first job out of college was with Enterprise-Rent-A-Car. There, he worked my way up to an Assistant Store Manager.

In 2002, he pursued his postgraduate at Bancroft School of Massage Therapy. There, he met Dr. Morgan, head orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent’s Hospital and doctor for the Boston Red Sox. He graduated with honors in 2004 and started working at Morgan’s Orthopedic and Sports Massage.

While working with Dr. Morgan part-time, he was selected by the State of Connecticut for the position of Recreation Supervisor at a level-5 maximum security prison. With five years working for the state, he decided working in a prison was not for him.

In 2012, he was not married and had no kids, so he decided to drive across the United States to California where he would find new opportunities. Andrew stated, “After a few months I met my lady of 10 years, Julie, and her daughter, Jasmine.” He also took on the Recreation Manager position for the U.S. Department of Labor, Sacramento Job Corps in Sacramento. He worked at Job Corps for three years until he found the position of Director of Community Operations here at Lake Wildwood in April of 2016.

Julie, Jasmine, and Andrew bought a house on Driftwood Court and lived there until 2019 where they bought a house in Grass Valley to be closer to Nevada Union where Jasmine would attend high school.

At Lake Wildwood Association, he took on managing the Community Center, all recreational aspects of the five beautiful parks surrounding the Lake, Tennis and Pickleball courts, and the Pool. At one point, he was asked to manage security boat patrol on the Lake and even the Lakeside Café.

He enjoys working at Lake Wildwood and offering the Membership as many fun activities and events as possible. He said, “Everyone who lives here is so great, as they volunteer for events and assist me with so much. I am grateful to have met so many friends here and hope to meet many more.”