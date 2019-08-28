McCormick Takes Second in LOP Tourney

PHOTO (If it arrives): Haley McCormick, one of the six young ladies representing Lake Wildwood at LOP for the Annual Corena Green Junior Lady Golfers (ages 8–17). She came in second in the 16-year-old division.

At first take, was that Minnie Mouse at the microphone calling the meeting to order? No, it was Deborah Stein our captain with her Minnie ears on.

Deborah reported for Ali McKeon.

Haley McCormick won second place in the 16 year division of the Corena Green Tournaments for Junior Golfers. We sponsored six girls this year. The tournament was held at Lake of the Pines. We are very proud of all the young ladies who played and those from Lake Wildwood who marked.

Judy Pappas, our treasurer, is working on the budget.

Judy Armstrong, co-captain, reported on a survey that will contain 10 questions which will assist the next year board on direction and Niner wishes. This will be a phone survey.

The nomination committee is looking for people to step up and volunteer for positions. A list of Niners that are willing to play with potential and new members was distributed for signup. Carlis will keep it at the Pro Shop desk.

Sharon Meyer asked the women to save the date Friday, Nov. 15, for our social event of the year, our Fall Dinner Dance. Our theme is “When You Wish Upon a Star” and back by popular demand is the five-piece band known as SOLS.

As if this wouldn’t be enough to make a great evening, we are going to have a sit-down dinner with a no-host bar.

Tickets go on sale at the September meeting and then will be offered to others. I am starting a singles table. Come and join the fun.

Alma Ortega-Avery, Rules chair, discussed the Niner rule for out of bounds or lost ball. You drive your ball and it is either lost or out of bounds: two-stroke penalty to bring to the fairway laterally, hit now total of four strokes.

Randi Kemper reported no new members but has gone and talked with potential Niners taking a class with Carlis. Hope to have a few from that class.

Jerri Morello reported that Lake Wildwood Niners won our division and are now off to the championship on Aug. 22. In the first flight, Alma Ortega-Avery and Anita Edwards; second flight, Patti Haney and Dawn Castaldo; third flight, Kat Tuttle and Doris Heisler; leader flight, Arlene Thelen and Deborah Stein. Good luck!

Linda Campbell and Jerri Morello announced the July winners:

Break 50: Patricia O’Toole 46 X 2, 48; Nita Edwards 48; Janet Garth 49 X 2; Judy Reilly 48; and Colleen Trotter 48.

Birdies: Patricia O’Toole #2.

Chip Ins: Sharon Meyer #9, Joan Bachus #3, Rita Texteira #11, Lois Jones #12 and #18. Colleen Trotter @ 8, Diane Reil #4, Irmgaard Bois #4.

Break Net: Gail Murphey 33, Patricia O’Toole 30, Patti Haney 32, Nita Edwards 34, Deborah Stein 34 and 35, Sue Carroll 33, Ginny Kirkley 31, Rose Frazier-Hart 32, Lonni Hoyt 34, Alma Ortega-Avery 35 and 34, Annette Saavedra 35, Lois Jones 34, Sharon Meyer 35 X 2, Doris Heisler 35 and 31, Colleen Trotter 31, Cathy Jones 30, Dawn Castaldo 34, Joanie Broomfield 35, Pat Hall 34, Linda Campbell 35.

Low Net for the month of July was a tie with 30 from Patricia O’Toole and Cathy Jones.

Today’s Luncheon Tournament was won by Rose Frazier-Hart 22, 2nd Rita Texteira 28, 3rd Arlene Thelen 33, 4th Alma Ortega-Avery 34, 5th was a three-way tie Judy Armstrong-Reilly, Patricia O’Toole, Deborah Stein with 35.

Judy Blue reported the most improved handicap for the month of July was Patricia O’Toole.

We celebrated the August birthdays.

The meeting was adjourned after the raffle was completed.

Remember, Sept. 17 is our next meeting in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse. Bring your checkbooks and sign up for our social event of the year with SOLS band, back by popular demand. Save the date: Nov. 15. Happy golfing!