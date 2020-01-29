Master Gardeners Montgomery and Lingard Headline Feb. 2 Meeting

The Garden Club is looking forward to presenting Master Gardeners Pamela Montgomery and Karen Lingard on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Lake Room at the Community Center.

Their program will feature all you need to know about herbs, both culinary and ornamental – those that are best for inside and outside and discussion on soil and climate in our area

Pamela is a Nevada County Master Gardener, 2019 and Bay Area class of 1989. She has gardened all of her life. Her 1-acre garden includes everything from fruits and vegetables, to perennials, shrubs, and annuals.

Karen has a degree in Chemistry and a great interest in soils, and improving them, when needed. She completed the UC Extension program becoming a Master Gardner in May 2019. She is currently a full-time student and President of the Garden Club at Sierra College, set to graduate this Spring with a degree in Agriculture, Communications, and Behavioral Science.

Karen became interested in gardening several years ago after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She believed pursuing her passion in life would help overcome this challenge and it ended up changing it forever.

Please join us for this interesting and informative meeting. Refreshments are served and guests are welcome. If you have questions, please contact Sherin Kyte 432-3843 or sskyte@comast.net.