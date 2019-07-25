Making Sure There’s a ‘Happy’ in the Birthday for Local Youngsters

Early this year a story told from a school tutor brought attention to the fact that not all children are “accustomed” to having a birthday cake on the birthday. The vocabulary word “accustomed” was being explained to a fifth grade student and when the above sentence was used to help defined it, the young girl was quiet and then said her family of six never had the money to celebrate birthdays.

A little brain storming and “Birthday Baggers” was founded and they sprang into action. Each month members of our community answer the challenge by creating bags that include cake mix, frosting, birthday plates, napkins, hats, cups, forks, balloons, sprinkles and candles — and often a toy or school supply. They are given to the Interfaith Food Ministry each week to be handed out to those who need a little extra help.

Janet Garth, long-time volunteer who heads distribution on Wednesday, shared some facts with us. Over a thousand children receive help throughout the year at the site. Grandparents, parents and the children themselves get very excited when the see the bags just for them. She loves to see the smiles and words of appreciation.

We can always use new members to ensure we have enough bags each month. Contact Linda Campbell at bobb_camp@yahoo.com or call 432-3066 for more information. If you can’t get out to create a bag, monetary donations are appreciated.

Our community members are quick to identify and respond to those who need a helping hand. Thanks to all who share their hearts!