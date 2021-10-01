Make a Difference with the Conflict Resolution Center

The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County (CRC) is a nonprofit, community-based mediation service providing low- to no-cost mediation for private and court mediations. In addition, CRC offers mediation training for anyone who has an interest in the topic. Conflict Resolution Center has been helping people resolve disputes for over 20 years in Nevada County. The mediations are private, confidential, take place quickly, are less stressful than court, and very affordable. Almost any dispute can be resolved through mediation.

CRC mediators also volunteer their services to the courts of Nevada County. Many people have resolved their disputes even after being served with Unlawful Detainers, Temporary Restraining Orders, and Small Claims with the help of the CRC volunteer mediators.

Private mediations can be held in person or on Zoom. The Conflict Resolution Center office is located at 308 Main Street Nevada City. Mediations typically take up to three hours for one session. The fees are very reasonable, and CRC has a sliding scale for those who cannot afford it. If you are currently in a dispute and want to avoid litigation and the costs involved, you owe it to yourself to contact CRC at 530-477-6517.

Train to be a Mediator

This year, Conflict Resolution Center in conjunction with Placer Dispute Resolution is offering a 25-hour mediation training where participants, upon completing the course, will receive a certification in mediation.

The training is to be held from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., October 28-30 at 3785 Placer Corporate Drive, Suite 550 in Rocklin. The fee is $340 for the entire course which includes a workbook, daily lunches, and snacks. Register by Oct 1 for a reduced price of only $295. Group discount rates and limited scholarships are available upon request.





Don’t delay! This class is only given once a year and fills up quickly. Register online at resolveconflicts.org or call 530-477-6517 for more information.

Diane Helms is the President and Mediator of Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County.