LWW Women’s Club Meet & Greet

The Lake Wildwood Women’s Club is happy to announce their annual Meet & Greet event taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, in the Lake Room at the Community Center. Enjoy a delicious continental breakfast, catered by Katy of At Your Service.

This is a great opportunity for members to invite their friends who may be interested in joining the club, and for new residents out there who may wish to learn about our club’s mission and our philanthropic endeavors. Everyone attending can meet the 2022 Women’s Club Board Members as they are installed into office at the event.

There will be terrific raffle prizes. Each member who brings a guest will receive five (5) free raffle tickets. All guests who join the club during the Meet & Greet will receive five (5) free raffle tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Nevada County Food Bank.

The cost to attend is $12.00 per person. Please contact Kathy Hendricks at (530) 432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com prior to mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, c/o Kathy Hendricks, 18966 Jayhawk Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946.

Please remember that masks are required (with or without a vaccination) when entering the Community Center.