LWW Tennis Continues to Grow!

Suzanne Cook



The LWW Tennis Club would like to introduce and welcome Jordan Walker, a local tennis pro and resident of Lake Wildwood. Jordan became a resident of Lake Wildwood just this past June. He is the Director of tennis at the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club. Part of Jordan’s bio includes playing tennis at California State University in Sonoma, as well as competing at a professional level both nationally and in Europe until he was thirty. Jordan has six years of college coaching experience and has been teaching tennis for 25 years. He is married and has two boys, ages 12 and 7.

Jordan Walker and one of his students enjoy a lesson on the court

Photo by Suzanne Cook

Jordan has graciously offered one FREE 1/2-hour tennis lesson to any LWW youth interested, ages 5-14 in September, October, and November. Jordan is also planning a Junior Clinic from October 14 to November 4, 2021 (over four weeks). The clinic will include one session, one day per week – Thursdays. Groups will include: Beginner/Intermediate, ages 5-9, 3:45-4:45 p.m.; and, Beginner/Intermediate, ages 10-14, 4:45-5:45 p.m. In addition, Jordan is available for private lessons which run from $30 for a 1/2-hour to $60 for an hour. There is a break in cost if you choose to schedule multiple lessons.

If interested, please contact Jordan directly at (540) 219-6800 to schedule a lesson or to register for the clinic. These lessons are given as part of the LWW tennis programs.

If you didn’t manage to sign-up to participate in the Intra-Club Doubles Tennis League, you may be able to still squeeze onto a team. Contact Paul Segel, Tennis/PB Manager, at the North Gate Complex if interested or if you have any questions about the league. This is expected to be a fun and team spirited event.

That’s not all! There is also a Tennis Club Fall Tournament scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021. This year’s tournament will include a poker theme where teams earn playing cards based upon the number of points scored during timed tennis play. This event will end with a delicious buffet of fall-themed food. Sign-ups for this tournament are available at the north gate. Note: The Intra-Club Doubles Tennis League will not have play on Saturday, October 9, in lieu of the Fall Tennis Tournament.

Reminders: The very popular Tuesday tennis drop-in continues, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Other reminders: Paul Segel is available to teach half-hour lessons, and Ball Machine sessions with Paul continue on Fridays at 10:00 a.m.

Now to end this article we’ll head to the world tennis stage. I hope you all had a chance to enjoy the recent U.S. Major Tennis Tournament held in New York. On the men’s side, Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles championship. The win was historic in two senses: Medvedev won his first career Grand Slam title and Djokovic’s bid for history was spoiled in the process. Djokovic entered the final having won 27 consecutive Grand Slam matches. Pretty amazing!

On the women’s side, even something possibly more historic happened. Emma Raducanu, from Great Britain, and only 18 years of age, won her first Major Grand Slam, beating Leylah Fernandez (age 19) of Canada in straight sets. But what’s unbelievable is she didn’t just beat everyone she faced in New York, she absolutely bulldozed the opposition, winning 20 straight sets, including three matches she played in the qualifying tournament just to get into the main draw. She is the first qualifier, male or female, to win a grand Slam tournament ever and will move up to a ranking of 23, from in the 300s just two months ago, and a ranking of 150 entering the US Open tournament. Her win concluded just the fifth tournament she’s ever entered at the highest level of women’s tennis. I’ll just say it – Wow!

If interested in more information about our LWW tennis community or how to get involved, check out the Tennis Club website via the LWA website, drop by the North Gate complex almost any weekday morning and say “hi” or to check out the play, or consider joining the Tennis Club. We hope to see you on the courts!