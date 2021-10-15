LWW Little Theatre’s

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre has announced performance dates for its upcoming production of The Porch by Jack Neary. The show will open Friday, October 29, and play through Friday, November 5, including at least one matinee, in The Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood. Curtain for evening performances will be at 7 p.m. Matinees will begin at 2 p.m.

A two-act comedy-drama set in Boston on Labor Day weekend, 2004, The Porch draws frank but loving portraits of five long-time friends: two married couples played by Pam Bazzani and Paul Hauck as Gert and Leo, and Cathy Jones and Jeff Davis as Marjorie and Pat, plus widow Alma, played by Laurie Jo Guastavino.

As they discuss everything from the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal to the challenges of reconciling faith and fact, fidelity and temptation in a changed world, we soon learn that these folks have known each other far too long to mince words.

“The Porch combines pitch-perfect comic dialogue with great tenderness for its rich, rounded characters, in all their joy and pain and complicated feelings for each other,” said director Steve Young. “Using laughter as the best medicine, the play celebrates the bedrock of love that steadies us as we bear up together against life’s quandaries and confusion.”

“I hasten to add that The Porch also contains some frank, provocative talk about sex, aging, and religious faith,” he added. “It’s probably not suitable for younger people or those who prefer their entertainment to stick strictly to the lighter side.”

All seating is reserved at $20 plus service charge. Tickets may be purchased online only at Brown Paper Tickets: https://bpt.me/5269187 or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5269187 .

For a nominal charge, non-residents may purchase a Lake Wildwood parking permit, with security clearance for the day of performance, when buying tickets. With limited seating and only five performances scheduled, The Porch is expected to sell out fast.

CONTENT ADVISORY: “The Porch” treats mature themes and includes adult language.

COVID PROTOCOLS: All attendees will be required to present valid proof of vaccination at the door. Unvaccinated people and children under 12 years old will not be admitted. All attendees must wear face masks in the building except while actively eating or drinking. Actors will not be masked while performing.

For information and tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets online and search on The Porch, Lake Wildwood, or Penn Valley.

Played by (L to R) Pam Bazzani, Laurie Jo Guastavino, and Cathy Jones, the women in The Porch by Jack Neary plumb new depths of feeling—and scale new heights of comedy—in discussing their lifelong friendships, their marriages, and the world. Little Theatre’s production, opening October 29 and playing through November 5 at The Oaks Clubhouse, also features Jeff Davis and Paul Hauck.



A two-act comedy-drama set in Boston on Labor Day weekend, 2004, The Porch draws frank but loving portraits of five long-time friends: two married couples played by Pam Bazzani and Paul Hauck as Gert and Leo, and Cathy Jones and Jeff Davis as Marjorie and Pat, plus widow Alma, played by Laurie Jo Guastavino.

As they discuss everything from the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal to the challenges of reconciling faith and fact, fidelity and temptation in a changed world, we soon learn that these folks have known each other far too long to mince words.

“The Porch combines pitch-perfect comic dialogue with great tenderness for its rich, rounded characters, in all their joy and pain and complicated feelings for each other,” said director Steve Young. “Using laughter as the best medicine, the play celebrates the bedrock of love that steadies us as we bear up together against life’s challenges and confusion.”

“I hasten to add that The Porch also contains some frank, provocative talk about sex, aging, and religious faith,” he added. “It may not be suitable for younger people or those who prefer their entertainment to stick strictly to the lighter side.”

Tickets are on sale at brownpapertickets.com. For a nominal charge, non-residents may purchase a Lake Wildwood parking permit, with security clearance for the day of performance, when buying tickets. With limited seating and only six performances scheduled, The Porch is expected to sell out fast.

Sales, seating, and house management for all performances of The Porch will be conducted according to the most current Covid requirements and advisories of state and county authorities and Lake Wildwood administration. It is likely that audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination for admission and to wear masks while in the theatre.

Please watch for detailed information in eBits and on Little Theatre’s page at lwwa.org, nextdoor.com, and posted notices around Lake Wildwood.