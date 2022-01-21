LWA Mission Statement Roll Out

Our Mission

We will:

Be a Community that supports a high quality and active lifestyle for the enjoyment of family, friends, and neighbors in Lake Wildwood and the broader community.

Preserve our community, lifestyle, and assets through effective, transparent, and responsible management.

Stay progressive in our amenities and activities.

Create an environment of trust by listening to our members and staff with respect and fairness.





We are a community of dedicated volunteers and hardworking staff that work together to promote all of the activities that our residents have come here to enjoy. Every year, our community celebrates our favorite American traditions, from lighting the community Christmas tree, hunting for Easter eggs with the children at the Spring Faire, producing a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July, and honoring our veterans on Veterans Day. We enjoy year-round dining and catered events at our Clubhouse and Community Center. We maintain first class facilities for swimming, tennis, pickleball, golf, and any other sport our residents desire to support. With over 40 clubs to choose from we participate in every interest imaginable. We maintain our lake, our parks, and our community facilities to the highest standards to allow for an extended season of boating and water activities. Our residents are generous members of virtually every charitable and nonprofit organization in Western Nevada County. We voluntarily contribute time, money, and leadership to our community here and in the greater Grass Valley area. By being actively engaged we all live fuller and richer lives in the heart of Gold Country. This is truly a place where your neighbors become your lifelong friends. We all share in the community called Lake Wildwood.

In future TWI articles, we will explore the other aspects of our mission, vision, and values statements. These form the foundation of our branding and marketing programs. If you want to learn more and comment about where we are going with branding, including the development of a new primary logo for LWA, please attend the “Committee to Committee” meeting at 2 p.m. on January 27, 2022, in the Cedar Room at the Clubhouse.