LWA General Manager’s Report

Can you believe this beautiful weather we are having? January has turned out to be a winter spring. The good weather has given our golfing community a real bonus. After the cold and wet December, it has been so nice to see the perfect golfing days of January. Aside from the frost delays, we can certainly say that January has been a real delight on the course. The Association budgets are on schedule and management has gone through the first phase of review. Each department is now going to make adjustments, and we will look at the overall operating numbers to complete the process. Short labor and staff, rising costs in all areas, and the demand for improved services and amenities is all playing a part in the challenges we are working with this year.

Community clean-up in areas like the Minnow Way property, Pleasant Valley Road, the green belts, and golf course are still underway. We will be concentrating on fire hardening our community buildings. The outstanding January weather is allowing us to use the masticator in areas that were wet and too muddy to get into a few weeks ago.

Fire fuel removal efforts continue in the community. The new masticator is in action and clearing areas next to the homes and golf course for the next few weeks. You will notice the tree trimming and removal on Pleasant Valley Road next to the Main Gate. This will continue for some time and move down Pleasant Valley on both sides. Much clean-up is still needed after the December cold storm. Countless trees came down and are still needing to be cleared. All our available resources are overloaded, and we will be working on this for some time to come.

Our tennis program will be focusing on youth tennis this upcoming spring and we are in process of bringing on a youth program Tennis Pro to develop and get our community’s young people involved in the game of tennis. Look forward to more information as it evolves.