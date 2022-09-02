LWA Committees
*Please note: All Meetings will have a room reserved. The meeting may move to being virtual if conditions require it. Masks are recommended in Lake Wildwood facilities.
Audit Committee – Liaison: Darrell Trimble
Meets – as required.
Community Relations Committee – Liaison: Charles Anderson:
Meets -1st Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Acorn Room, Clubhouse
Election Committee – Liaison: Darrell Trimble
Meets – as required.
Environmental Management Committee – Liaison: Chris Heisler
Meets – 2nd Thursday of the month, 8:30 a.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Finance Committee – Liaison: Mike Kelley
Meets – Thursday prior to the regularly scheduled monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Fire Wise Committee – Liaison: Mike Kelley
Meets -3rd Wednesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Golf Committee – Liaison: Charles Anderson
Meets – 2nd Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Acorn Room, Clubhouse
Lake Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus
Meets – 1st Wednesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Parks & Recreation Committee – Liaison: Jim Tasa
Meets – 2nd Monday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Planning Committee – Liaison: Jim Britton
Meets – 1st Monday of the month, 3 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Public Safety Committee – Liaison: Jim Tasa
Meets – 2nd Thursday of the month, 3 p.m., *Dogwood Room, Community Center
Public Works Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus
Meets – 2nd Tuesday of the month, 8:30 a.m., *Pine Room, Clubhouse
Social Committee – Liaison: Chris Heisler
Meets – 3rd Thursday of the month, 10 a.m., *Cedar Room, Clubhouse
Tennis/Pickleball Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus
Meets- 1st Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., *Tennis Clubhouse
Video Production – Liaison: Chris Heisler
Meets- last Tuesday of the month, 11:30 a.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center
Executive Litigation Committee of the BOD – Liaison: Darrell Trimble
Meets – as needed.
Labor Pains
“Nobody wants to work anymore!” You hear that everywhere you go, but is it really the case? Positions with living wages and benefits are being quickly filled, but jobs in the service industries are remaining…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.