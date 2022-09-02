facebook tracking pixel LWA Committees | TheUnion.com
LWA Committees

*Please note: All Meetings will have a room reserved. The meeting may move to being virtual if conditions require it. Masks are recommended in Lake Wildwood facilities.

Audit Committee – Liaison: Darrell Trimble

Meets – as required.

Community Relations Committee – Liaison: Charles Anderson:

Meets -1st Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Acorn Room, Clubhouse

Election Committee – Liaison: Darrell Trimble

Meets – as required.

Environmental Management Committee – Liaison: Chris Heisler

Meets – 2nd Thursday of the month, 8:30 a.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Finance Committee – Liaison: Mike Kelley

Meets – Thursday prior to the regularly scheduled monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Fire Wise Committee – Liaison: Mike Kelley

Meets -3rd Wednesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Golf Committee – Liaison: Charles Anderson

Meets – 2nd Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Acorn Room, Clubhouse

Lake Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus

Meets – 1st Wednesday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Parks & Recreation Committee – Liaison: Jim Tasa

Meets – 2nd Monday of the month, 2 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Planning Committee – Liaison: Jim Britton

Meets – 1st Monday of the month, 3 p.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Public Safety Committee – Liaison: Jim Tasa

Meets – 2nd Thursday of the month, 3 p.m., *Dogwood Room, Community Center

Public Works Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus

Meets – 2nd Tuesday of the month, 8:30 a.m., *Pine Room, Clubhouse

Social Committee – Liaison: Chris Heisler

Meets – 3rd Thursday of the month, 10 a.m., *Cedar Room, Clubhouse

Tennis/Pickleball Committee – Liaison: Don Paulus

Meets- 1st Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., *Tennis Clubhouse

Video Production – Liaison: Chris Heisler

Meets- last Tuesday of the month, 11:30 a.m., *Manzanita Room, Community Center

Executive Litigation Committee of the BOD – Liaison: Darrell Trimble

Meets – as needed.

 

 

