LWA Annual Pinic

Lake Wildwood Members, please plan to attend the Lake Wildwood Annual Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Commodore Park. There will be free food and beverages. We will have freshly cooked hamburgers and hot dogs, beverages including beer and wine, plus, of course, everybody’s favorite, LAZY DOG ICE CREAM!

You will also have a chance to learn about our many clubs that cover most every interest and our many committees who report to our board and enhance our community life. During the Fair our Lake Wildwood artists and photographers will display their work and compete for recognition.

At 1:30 p.m. we will announce the Citizen of the Year and honor all of the nominees. In addition, the Art Club will announce the winners of the Art and Photography contest.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m., and the meeting to announce the awards begins at 1:30 p.m. Make plans now to attend.