Love at the Heart of a Friendship

In A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” we listen in on the lifelong correspondence between a boy and a girl as they become man and woman … friends who grow together and grow apart but never lose their special connection.

By turns, intimate and uproarious, heartwarming and heartbreaking, “Love Letters” has been performed by the best stage and screen actors in the world since its Broadway debut in 1989. As presented by the Little Theatre this weekend, “Love Letters” stars our own favorite Wildwood actors Cathy Jones and Elmer Fairbanks under the direction of Paul Hauck.

“Love Letters” plays just two more nights this Friday and Saturday, February 7th and 8th, at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bar service in the theatre.

Remaining tickets will be available at the door up to 15 minutes before curtain. Reserved seats, at $15 plus a small service fee, may be purchased in advance at: brownpapertickets.com/event/4480593. For those without internet access, Brown Paper Tickets also offers 24-hour ticket ordering by phone at (800) 838-3006.

For more information, consult eBits or visit the theatre club’s webpage at lwwa.org.