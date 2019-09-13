Loucks Tapped to Fill Vacancy on PVSD Board

In August, the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District selected a board member to fill a vacant spot.

And then, it chose one more.

The board voted unanimously for Sharon Loucks to become the fifth member of the board.

Loucks ran for the position because she said she enjoyed sitting on the Ready Springs Union Elementary School District board before it became consolidated under the Penn Valley School District. While there, she said she helped establish a college scholarship program for eighth-graders.

Loucks said the Penn Valley School District is important because it’s “the center of the community.”

Earlier this year, two Penn Valley School District board members resigned, leaving those spots vacant. The first to resign was Michael Hodson, followed by Teresa Eckerling.

Amanda Connell was picked in August to fill one of the board member positions.

Board president Rob Moen explained that one individual dropped out of the running for the second seat, leaving Loucks the only individual left vying for the position.

Moen said he’s happy to have a full board as there needs to be at least three board members at the district meetings to have a quorum.