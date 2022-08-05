Lots of fun events coming up in Lake Wildwood!
The Lake Wildwood Recreation Department is pleased to provide Movies in Commodore Park and Flick N Floats at the Pool for the membership. The next Flick N Float at the community pool is Boss Baby 2 which will be on August 12, starting at dusk. The rest of the movies are:
Movies at Commodore Park
August 26th, Cinderella
September 9th, Back to the Future
September 23rd, Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark
Flick N Float at Community Pool
August 19th, ET
The Recreation Department would also like to invite the membership to come and enjoy a FREE concert in Commodore Park starring Dream and Dreamer on Saturday, August 13.
We have Kayak, Aqua Trike, Pedal Boats, and Paddle Boards for rent at the Pool. We have BBQ’s for rent also. Call the Community Center for more information. 530-432-3260
Prices for Rentals:
Kayak: $20 for an hour, $25 for two
Pedal Boat: $15 for an hour, $25 for two
Paddle Board: $20 for an hour, $30 for two
Aqua Trike: $20 for an hour, $30 for two
Gas BBQ without propane: $20
Gas BBQ with propane: $42
Charcoal BBQ: $20
