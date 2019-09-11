Lost Bookmarks, IDs and Passwords

A computing tip for you. As a Computer IT professional, one of the main problems I run into on a daily basis is lost Bookmarks, Lost IDs and Lost Passwords. There are two good solutions I recommend for my clients: If your using a modern web browser, such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, you can turn on syncing of your online data. This usually requires an account with these companies but it can be a lifesaver when it comes to remembering logins and passwords.

The second option is to use a password manager that works with your web browser to automatically enter your login credentials when you visit a web page. My favorite is LastPass.com. Not only will it remember all your logins, it does form fills when you are filling out contact information online, and it will remember payment information and even store your personal notes.

All of it is highly encrypted so only you can access it with a single main password. These options sync across all your devices — Smartphones, Tablets and computers.

Any questions or comments, contact Greg Michna, PC Club president, at 435-5161 or lwwpcclub@gmail.com.

The PC Club meets in the Lake Room of the Community Center on the fourth Monday of every month at 1:00 p.m. Most members are beginner to intermediate computer users and we welcome everyone. Snacks are provided free and you don’t have to be a Lake Wildwood resident to attend.

The membership fee is $20.00 per year and this includes an all you can eat barbecue in September.