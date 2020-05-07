Looking For Volunteers

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County needs your help.

As you may have already heard, we’ve been very fortunate to receive funding for our annual Green Waste Collection event from the County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Both of these agencies would like to make it easier and less costly for residents of the county to reduce fuels and increase their defensible space.

They’ve partnered with us to expand the Green Waste event to three days per week, at three convenient locations, over a lengthy six weeks. We’re thrilled with this partnership and what it could mean for overall fire safety, as well as air quality in our community.

But … we’re going to need a lot of volunteers for all three collection sites to make this work. So far, we only have the Grass Valley location staffed for the first week.

Our safety protocols will keep volunteers at least six feet apart and are designed to ensure no contact is made with residents as they drop off green waste. We have a quick online training you will need to take (and even a little pop quiz!) so that we all stay safe during the event. Volunteers will direct traffic, collect information and inspect loads for prohibited items. They will not be involved with unloading of the green waste.

If you can help us make this effort a success, please sign up online. The following lists all three collection sites: http://www.connectingpoint.org/volunteerhub/greenwaste/.

We encourage you to sign up for as many shifts as possible to reduce the amount of supplies needed and to reduce the total number of people at each site. This could be a fun family or service club event.

Thank you for helping out the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and for helping our residents make good use of this stay-at-home order. Fire season is coming, whether we have to stay at home or not. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.