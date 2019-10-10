Look Out! Here Comes Treble!

Hello. My name is Jacquelyn Galloway (Jackie) and I am a fairly new resident here at Lake Wildwood. I am a piano teacher at Sound Check Music Center in Grass Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. I also teach in Rocklin on Friday at The Music Store from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m..

I’ve been playing piano since I was four years old and became very passionate about music as I grew older. We had a music program in the school and I wanted to be part of it when I was in the fifth grade. My parents thought I was too young and told me that maybe in a few years I could be part of the school band. I was devastated and remember crying my heart out. I knew at that young age that I was destined to play music.

When I was in the eighth grade, my parents allowed me to participate in the school music program and one of my friends who was already in the program encouraged me to select the oboe so she wouldn’t be the only one playing that instrument.

My parents invested $350 in a Selmer beginner’s oboe and I became an official member of the school band. I played oboe in the concert band. There was a neighboring county that had a school orchestra, and I was also invited to play in their orchestra – complete with violins.

I lived for my band class at school! I really wanted to be in the marching band as well; however, an oboe is not a marching band instrument. So, our band instructor guided me to an alto saxophone because it has the same fingerings as an oboe. I went for it!

I also got to play other instruments, such as parade drums, bass drum and timpani. It was all such an adventure for me. I loved band camp, the marching band competitions, the rehearsals and the comradery.

Because my first instrument was piano, I learned all the fundamentals of music from my piano teachers. My mother wanted me and my sisters to play in our local church, so my sisters and I rotated playing piano with the church organist. When it was my turn to play, I changed up the rhythm and speeded things up a bit, which shook up the organist a little — but the congregation loved it!

As an adult, I have kept music an active part of my life and continue to play. I taught piano for five years in South San Francisco at The Message of Peace Music School on Saturdays and helped to build a strong music program in the community. I taught 14 students per semester and they ranged in age from 4 to 17. They continued to enroll each semester.

I enjoyed teaching them the “universal language of music” and watching them progress to new levels. We also had recitals and I got to witness them take the stage with poise and confidence. To avoid future “stage fright,” no student was ever forced to participate in the recital. However, some of my really shy students said it would be okay as long as I was sitting nearby.

It is also gratifying for me to have students of all ages who just want to have fun playing music. It’s not that hard, really. You just need to be able to do the following:

1. Know your alphabet from A – G; and

2. Know how to count from 1 to 4

If you can do those two things, you’ll be the perfect music student! My mission in life as a musician is to bring the joy of music to you!

My motto is:

Life: What you get out of it depends on how you play it!