Local State Parks Association Changes Name

I wish to update you on the transition to a single entity serving as the cooperating association for the three state parks in Western Nevada County.South Yuba River Park Association has changed its name to Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and, effective Dec. 31, 2019, in addition to Sierra Gold Parks Foundation acting as the cooperating association for Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and South Yuba River State Park, it became the cooperating association for Empire Mine State Historic Park.

Much remains to be done to complete the transition. I ask your patience. However, we are committed to assuring that our transition does not negatively impact State Park volunteers or the programs they support. If you become aware of issues, please let me or another SGPF board member know.

I would be remiss not to acknowledge the efforts of those who have come before us and worked tirelessly through the cooperating associations to support the State Parks in Western Nevada County. We are simply building on that legacy.

Also, I wish to recognize the individuals from the now legacy organizations who worked for nearly a year to get SGPF to this point. The work of that group is done. They laid the foundation for the transition.

Finally, and most importantly, your support of SYRPA and our parks through the years is sincerely appreciated. I should hope that a mere change of name will not affect your support or your devotion to assuring our parks endure.

Clearly, since we just changed our name, any member of SYRPA (now SGPF) or Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins is perforce a member of SGPF.

Please contact me at either rtcoats@comcast.net or (530) 264-7092 if you have any questions or concerns.